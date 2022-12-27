The fact that the trade in small cars is bizarre also has an effect on prices

Cars are expensive in the Netherlands. You spend a lot of money on petrol, motor vehicle tax and insurance. Then you still have things like maintenance and depreciation. The only way to limit these costs is to choose a small, light car with a simple engine.

The problem is that everyone is looking and they are sold much less well new. Ergo: the market is reaching a boiling point. Turnover in trade and repairs at car companies increased by 24.3% last quarter (Q3 2022)! This is reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Average price second-hand in the Netherlands

Statistics Netherlands also has the price of the average used car for us: €24,428! Yes, you used to just buy a new Toyota Avensis for that, nowadays you have to buy a used C-segment hatchback.

The market is getting pretty overwrought. There is a huge demand for affordable occasions. The problem is that there is no fresh growth. Normally, traders get their cars from auctions, private individuals or in bulk (think ex-lease or rental).

Many fleet managers postpone the purchase of a new car for a while. So instead of choosing a new lease car, you first have to drive an old lead car for another two years. So traders have to wait before they can take over these cars.

Trade in small cars

The growth of bulk goods is falling rapidly. This means there are fewer cars for individuals to buy. Speaking of private individuals, they nowadays also sell cars themselves. Thanks to all internet sites (eg marketplace) you can see what the prices are and transferring large amounts immediately is done in no time with today’s banking apps (unless you have the despicable Rabo scanner ….).

Since car companies only advertise ‘take away prices’, you might as well buy from a private individual. In both cases the guarantee is not present . A private individual is often also somewhat more ‘honest’ to another private individual than a company is to you. After all, private individuals know the car better

Incidentally, it will get much worse, we estimate. Thanks to the policymakers of the EU, it is impossible to sell small, affordable and economical cars.

As a result, the manufacturers leave the European A segment for what it is. The B segment is also under heavy pressure. Cars such as the Ford Fiesta and Audi A1 will soon no longer be available.

The Telegraph.

Read more? These 9 late models are brilliant occasions!

This article Trade in small cars insane in NL: turnover rises by 24% appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Small #car #trade #insane #turnover #rises