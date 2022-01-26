In a statement on its website, the company stated that the drone, which was able to prove its efficiency in real combat conditions, is now available for export to global markets after the company obtained a green light.

The Russian drone is characterized by its small size, while it has the supernatural ability to detonate itself at ground targets at different altitudes.

the “suicide” drone was developed by the Russian company “Kalashnikov”; With the aim of sniping different targets by self-detonation close-up. At the same time, it represents a difficult target for modern air defenses due to its small size.

The Russian plane “Kop-Bla” has extraordinary capabilities despite its relatively small size, especially in terms of its ability to fly for long periods compared to other similar planes in terms of maximum payload and size, in addition to its record speed for similar small planes, up to 130 km/h (80 mph), it is difficult to track, as it can surprise a target vertically from top to bottom.

The length of the “Russian suicide bomber” is 95 cm (approximately 37 inches), its width is 47 inches, and it is 6.5 inches high.

It can also fly for half an hour in the air, covering a larger circle than its drone counterparts. In addition to this, there are other advantages that enhance its accuracy in achieving the goals; The most important of which are the ease of remote control and guidance (with laser), as well as the ease of use and the target recognition system, regardless of the terrain and how difficult it is.

The Russian “Kop-Bla” suicide drone (self-explosive) with an electric motor – informally called “Kamikaze” in Japan – is used to carry out an offensive mission against enemy targets, and its mechanism of action is similar to (air-to-ground) missiles.

Among the advantages that the plane enjoys – according to the Russian company “Rostec” – is its ability to deal with the target both in low and high areas, as well as the difficulty of being detected by conventional air defense systems, in addition to that it can be used as part of a similar unmanned aircraft squadron.

The self-detonating drone, which is launched with a special catapult, works by entering the coordinates of the target target and providing it with a picture of it on the control system, so that it can target it through its identification system.