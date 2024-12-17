With launch records being broken year after year, the 21st century space race faces a new challenge: the growing threat of debris in orbit. Mainly due to the proliferation of satellites from private companies, such as SpaceX and its Starlink constellation, which have driven this concern thousands of kilometers.

In fact, it is estimated that 130 million pieces of debris larger than a millimeter in size orbit the Earth. Furthermore, once a week, a satellite re-enters our atmosphere uncontrollably. This means that the probability of collisions and, therefore, the chances of increasing space debris are increasing.

However, in this context, the Spanish company Sateliot is not only revolutionizing global connectivity with its constellation of 5G-IoT low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, but also stands out as a key actor in the search for sustainable solutions.

By joining the European Space Agency (ESA) and signing the Declaration for a Responsible Space Sectorthis SME has positioned itself as a pioneer in the promotion of sustainable practices in the industry. Unlike other constellations that have been questioned for their potential environmental impact, these satellites have been designed with a focus on sustainability from their conception: they are programmed to perform deorbitation maneuvers at the end of their five-year useful life, ensuring safe disintegration upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. In addition, they operate in low-density orbits, at about 500 kilometers high, and have propulsion systems that allow them to avoid collisions with space objects.

The constellation starlink of SpaceX, with more than 6,000 satellites in orbit, has revolutionized communications but has also generated an intense debate about sustainability in Space. lto a large number of objects launched by magnate Elon Musk’s company has significantly increased the risk of collisions and contributed to the fragmentation of low Earth orbit.

In contrast to this model, Sateliot proposes a more responsible and sustainable vision of spatial development. By adopting proactive measures to mitigate debris in orbit, the Spanish company demonstrates that it is possible to reconcile technological innovation with environmental protection, also from space.