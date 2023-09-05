Micro and small companies account for 113,800 jobs opened in the period, according to data from Sebrae

Small businesses were responsible for 79.8% of new jobs in July. Data released by Sebrae, based on Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), show that of the 142.7 thousand vacancies created in the month, 113.8 thousand were created by micro and small companies. Here’s the full (2 MB).

The result is the 2nd best of 2023, behind only January, when small businesses accounted for 81% of total hiring, as shown by updated data. According to Sebrae, in the 1st month of the year, 85,964 job openings were created. Of this total, micro and small companies were responsible for 70,002.

In comparison with July 2022, when micro and small companies were responsible for 70% of the jobs created in the month, the increase is 9.8 pp In the period, Brazil added 225 thousand new jobs, of which 157.3 were created by small businesses.

Every month, it is expected that the majority of jobs will be the result of small businesses, which represent the majority of companies in Brazil.

The service sector recorded the highest number of small business hires in July, with around 46,733 jobs. Next, construction (26,136) and commerce (25,095) appear.

Among medium and large companies, all sectors had positive job balances, with the exception of the construction sector, which closed 789 vacancies.

In the accumulated result for the year, 71% of vacancies were created by small businesses, equivalent to 825.4 thousand jobs. According to Caged, 1.2 million new jobs were created. Of this total, medium and large companies accumulated 191.7 thousand new hires (16.4%).