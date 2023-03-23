Micro and small companies account for 62,400 of the 83,300 jobs created in the period, according to Sebrae

Micro and small companies were responsible for 74.9% of the jobs created in January, shows a survey by Sebrae based on data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). The percentage is equivalent to 62,400 new jobs out of a total of 83,300.

The January result reflects that of 2022, when small businesses created 1.6 million jobs in Brazil. This means that for every 10 jobs created in 2022, around 8 originated in micro and small companies.

“Creating public policies that benefit small businesses is to encourage job creation in Brazil. For months now, small businesses have been largely responsible for creating job openings. You cannot talk about economic growth without supporting this segment”, says the president of Sebrae, Carlos Melles.

Compared to January 2022, job creation via small businesses dropped by 32.9%. At the time, micro and small companies were responsible for 93,000 new hires in the country.

Micro and small companies in the civil construction sector were the ones that most created jobs in January, with 37,900. Next are the manufacturing industry (34,000), services (33,000), agriculture (11,100) and industrial public utility services (Siup) with 146 new jobs. The trade branch alone had a negative balance of 53,700 jobs.

Medium and large companies

Contrary to small businesses, medium and large companies had more dismissals than admissions in January and ended the month with a negative balance of 872 vacancies. In this segment, only the Siup sector created jobs: 5 new jobs.

Individuals, public administration and non-profit entities created 21,700 thousand jobs. It corresponds to 1/3 of the creation of small businesses.