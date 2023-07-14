Micro and small companies account for 108,406 jobs created in the period, according to data from Sebrae

Small companies were responsible for 70% of the new formal jobs created in May. The data comes from a monthly analysis by Sebrae, based on data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released this Thursday (July 13, 2023). Here’s the full (PDF – 2 MB).

There were 108,406 vacancies opened by small enterprises in the month. For all sectors, there were 155,270. In the same period of 2022, the total closed at 277,736 vacancies, with micro and small companies responsible for 68% of that number. The sector’s participation in job creation increased by 2 percentage points in comparison.

Every month, it is expected that the majority of jobs will be the result of small businesses, which represent the majority of companies in Brazil.

In this same comparison, medium and large companies decreased their share, from 22% of the total in May 2022 to 15% in May 2023, a drop of 7 pp

The survey maps the jobs created by micro and small companies, in addition to large and medium-sized ones. Also by Public Administration. All categories had a positive balance in May 2023.

In the accumulated of 2023, 865,360 jobs were created. Small businesses were responsible for 69% of the value, with 594,213 new jobs.

Small businesses in the service sector were the ones that hired the most. In total, the segment recorded the opening of 53,224 jobs in May. Next, construction (28,825) and trade (16,332).

The trade sector had a negative balance until April. Now it has a positive difference of 34,127 new vacancies in the accumulated result for the year, representing an improvement.