Small and medium-sized companies closed the 2nd quarter of 2024 with revenues 5.2% higher than those recorded in the previous period (January to March). The data comes from the Omie Economic Performance Index, which also shows growth of 4.3% in the semester, when compared to the first 6 months of last year.

The curve was driven by the industry sector, with an increase of 11.9%. Lubricating oils, metallurgy, printing and reproduction of recordings, maintenance, repair and installation of machines and equipment recorded an increase.

Felipe Beraldi, economist and manager of Indicators and Economic Studies at Omieexplained that the ventures benefited from the evolution of family income and the cycle of falling interest rates.

In the retail sector, the results were better for wholesale: books and newspapers, cement and cleaning products saw the biggest increase. In the retail sector, pharmaceutical products saw the best performance. In the services sector, the activities with the biggest increase were finance and insurance, food and education.

In the breakdown by regions, the advance in the last quarter was driven by companies in the Southeast (+2.2%), Northeast (+9.5%) and South (+5.6%) regions. In the Central-West and North regions, the index showed a decline in small companies (-2.2% and -9.5%, respectively).

The expectation for 2025 is 2%, driven by the service and trade sectors.