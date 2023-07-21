Amount arising from agreements with the government has only increased since 2019, according to Sebrae data

Public purchases by micro and small companies totaled R$ 17.3 billion by June 2023. The amount represents 30% of government purchases, which include the Union, states and municipalities.

The data was collected by Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) from the Federal Government Procurement Panel.

The entity raised data available since 2019. Since that year, the value of business closed with governments has only increased. Read:

2019 – BRL 24.8 billion;

2020 – BRL 25.6 billion;

2021 – BRL 34.9 billion;

2022 – BRL 45.2 billion.

When considering the agreements closed with companies of all sizes from 2019 until the 1st half of 2023, the amount adds up to R$ 569.6 billion. Of this amount, R$ 145.3 billion were allocated to MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) and micro and small companies.

Increasing the government’s participation in the purchase of products and services by small businesses is one of the government’s objectives in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). As shown the Entrepreneurial PowerO doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) is in the process of preparing a technical note to increase the percentage of public purchases of goods and services by micro and small companies.

Lula has already made statements in favor of increasing the participation of small entrepreneurs. “If they do not accept Brazil’s position, there is no agreement. We cannot abdicate government purchases, which are the opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to survive in this country”, said in june.

Since he was a presidential candidate in 2022, Lula has already given indications that he would defend the issue. In August of last year, he suggested quota for small companies in government purchases.