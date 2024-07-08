Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 12:05

Debt renegotiations in the Desenrola program for small businesses, by banks associated with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) have already reached R$2.483 billion in financial volume, according to a balance sheet released this Monday, the 8th.

According to a press release, 42,000 Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI), micro and small businesses, benefited as of July 2. The number is 17% higher than the previous week’s survey, which ended on June 28, and represents the negotiation of 69,000 contracts, a 15% increase over the previous period.

Desenrola Pequenos Negócios, launched on May 13, allows the renegotiation of bank debts of MEI and micro and small businesses that earn up to R$4.8 million annually. Debts unpaid until January 23, 2024 will benefit, and there is no deadline for joining.