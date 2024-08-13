ProCred 360 is aimed at MEIs and micro-enterprises; Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal have already joined the initiative

THE Bank of Brazil and the Federal Savings Bank lent R$140 million through ProCred 360, a federal government program that grants credit to small businesses. According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Thaddeus Alencar (PSB), around 5,000 companies benefited from the initiative.

ProCred 360 is a type of credit for entrepreneurs not effectively covered by Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses).

The program has the potential to leverage R$12 billion in loans.

Selic rate + 5% per year; credit conditions: Women-led businesses can take out loans equivalent to 50% of the business’s revenue in the previous year. The credit limit for other businesses is up to 30% of the previous year’s revenue.

The program has been available since July 15, but only Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal are operating. It is expected that Itaú will be included in the list of participating institutions soon.