Even with a slight increase, of 0.1 percentage point, it is the 2nd consecutive rise of the index

Confidence in small businesses had a slight advance in March 2023, from 0.1 point. the index closed at 88.5 points in the accumulated of the month. It is the 2nd consecutive time that the threshold increases in 30 days, even slightly. In February, the index increased by 3.9 points.

The numbers were presented by the Small Business Survey, carried out monthly by the Sebrae in partnership with FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation). Here’s the full (1 MB).

“February interrupted a sequence of 5 consecutive falls and the trend is that in the coming months this index will continue to show better results”, he said the newly elected president of Sebrae, Décio Lima.

Confidence ranges from 0 to 200 points. If the index is above 100, small businesses are considered to be accelerating. If it is below, it is considered a retreat period.

Trust varies by small business sector. Here’s what the index looks like for each:

business Confidence grew by 0.8 points in the month. It closed the accumulated at 87.1; according to the survey, restricted retail (consumer goods) contributed positively to the result; negatively influenced trade in building materials, in addition to vehicles, motorcycles and parts.



services was the sector that increased the most (3.4 points). It ended March with 89.4 points; contributed positively: professional and transport services; negatively, services provided to families, in addition to information and communication.



industry the only sector that presented fall. The decrease was 5.7 points; the number was driven up by the segments of refining and chemical products; Downwards, by the production of food, clothing and metallurgy.



CREDIT ACCESS

A The Small Business Survey also shows how many (in %) of small businessmen see the ease of access to credit by each sector. Here are the results:

business easy access – 19.3% (increase of 4.4 percentage points in relation to the previous month); normal access – 67.3% (fall of 6.2 pp); hard access – 13.4% (increase of 1.8 pp).



services easy access – 11% (down 3.2 pp); normal access – 66.7% (increase of 1.9 pp); hard access – 22.3% (increase of 2.3 pp).



industry easy access – 11.8% (decrease of 5.1 pp); normal access – 56.7% (down 0.8 pp); hard access – 31.4% (increase of 4.2 pp).



METHODOLOGY

Sebrae and FGV consider MSEs (Micro and Small Companies) in the survey. The confidence index is calculated from the aggregate of sectors of each business.

The confidence calculation considers 2 points to calculate the number for each sector: