Small breweries | First, the corona hit the breweries, then the prices rose – “The wise would probably have stopped by now”

Small breweries|First came the corona, then prices rose. The small brewing industry has lived through difficult years, but the hope for better things has not gone out. In a small field, competitors help and support each other.

Sun toasts tents selling craft beers at Helsinki’s Rautatintor, but behind the counters the last few years have been shady.

The number of microbreweries started to grow significantly after the mid-2010s, and consumers also seemed to find more special beers in restaurants and on store shelves.