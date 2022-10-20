In a perfect world you would put the garden hose in the tank opening and then be able to drive another 600 kilometers. Until cars can run on water, we will have to make do with hydrogen. The problem with this stuff is that it’s quite explosive in gaseous form (and therefore dangerous) and that liquefying the stuff takes a lot of energy – and that’s expensive (hah).

A discovery by German researchers may remove some of the problems from hydrogen. They have a safe and sustainable way to transport hydrogen: with salt. They apparently have found a way to store hydrogen in salt, which is then safe and easy to transport. At destination, the hydrogen can be extracted from the salt again.

Storing hydrogen in salt is nothing new, but apparently old methods used precious metal for this and CO2 was released when the process was reversed. The German Leibniz Institute for Catalysis in Rostock the precious metal exchanged with manganese, which is apparently a lot easier to obtain. By adding the amino acid lysine to the process, the CO2 that is released is immediately captured.

Hydrogen only becomes liquid at -253 degrees, which costs a lot of energy. The German researchers only need a temperature of 93 degrees to store the hydrogen in the salt. According to the researchers, the hydrogen can therefore be transported sustainably and safely via salt. The salt can then be reused. Another step closer to a future with hydrogen?