Dina Mahmoud (London)

Amid continued divisions within the ruling Conservative Party in the United Kingdom regarding ways to deal with the controversial immigration issue, informed British sources revealed that the number of immigrants arriving into the country via the English Channel, which separates it from France, declined significantly during 2023. This does not negate the possibility that the number will increase significantly over the months of the current year.

According to estimates based on leaked documents prepared by the British border authorities, the number of these migrants, who usually arrive at the country’s shores on small boats, decreased during the past year by up to 36%, compared to the number recorded in 2022.

Widespread British media said that this is the first decline of its kind since the number of “small boat migrants” began to be recorded, who consider the Channel, the link between the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea, which is also called the “Channel Sea,” the shortest way to reach it from land. Main for Europe to UK.

However, experts in immigration affairs indicated that the decline in the number of these migrants from about 46 thousand the year before last, to less than 30 thousand people in 2023, will likely not be repeated in 2024, saying that the massive influx of migrants to the mainland of the European continent during the months The past twelve years will lead to a large number of these people seeking to head in the coming period from the shores of northern France to the British coasts.

Experts fear that the measures taken by European Union countries to secure the external borders of this continental bloc are still insufficient to prevent the continued flow of migrants into it, which led to an 80% increase in their number last year, which means that in a few months they may be at the gates of Britain. .

Estimates published by the British newspaper “The Telegraph” indicated that the country’s border authorities expect the number of “boat migrants” to reach about 35,000 people during the current year, amid more pessimistic expectations, which indicate that the number may reach nearly 50,000, which exceeds the number. The record, which was recorded in 2022. This would escalate the pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fulfill a pledge he had previously made to reduce the phenomenon of migration across the English Channel. Sunak is trying to achieve this goal by convincing members of Parliament to approve his plan to deport illegal immigrants seeking asylum to Rwanda, with whose government he signed an agreement for that purpose.

However, this plan faces opposition from two opposing factions in the ruling Conservative Party. The more right-wing wing considers its provisions to be excessively lenient, while the movement closest to the centre-left tendencies sees them as too harsh and strict at the same time, which reduces the chances of gathering support for them in the British House of Commons.