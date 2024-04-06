Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 10:46

Philosopher and writer Djamila Ribeiro likes to say that her book Pequeno Manual Antiracista “pierced the bubble” when it was read and studied in schools, companies and even became a secret friend gift. The work now gains another language and new perspectives by transforming into a play.

The show Pequeno Manual Antirracista – The play arrives at Centro Cultural São Paulo after a successful season in Salvador (BA), with all sessions sold out. You also need to hurry here – online ticket reservations are already over; tickets are only available at the physical box office.

With text and direction by actor, director and playwright Aldri Anunciação, the show is a free adaptation of the text that won the Jabuti Prize for Human Sciences and which has become almost mandatory when talking about anti-racist education in the country.

“I'm very happy when other languages ​​are interested in the Little Manual because I think we can communicate and touch people in another way. I believe that theater has this power of narrative, of taking people to reflect elsewhere that we, non-fiction writers, often cannot”, says Djamila.

Annunciation reveals that the work began to captivate him right from the title. “What encouraged me to delve specifically into the Small Anti-Racist Manual, transforming this non-fictional work into fiction, was precisely the ironic component of this title”, explains one of the screenwriters of the film “Medida Provisória”, from 2020. “We need a manual to Getting people to interact in Brazil is an immense social criticism.”

The director says that the play is a confluence of his personal experiences and excerpts from the biographies of Djamila and actress Luana Xavier, the protagonist of the show. “The writing process was based on research into the motivations that led the original author to write the book, mixing aspects of my personal life, biographical pieces also of Djamila, as well as the actress Luana Xavier”.

It is a monologue where high school teacher Bell sees her class interrupted because of a demonstration outside the school. Confined to the room, the educator speaks to her class – the audience – about structural racism, blackness, whiteness and, above all, the anti-racist struggle.

Bell is played by Luana Xavier, granddaughter of actress Chica Xavier and one of the presenters of the program Saia justa, on the GNT channel, in 2022. “Pequeno Manual Antirracista appeared at a time when I needed to return to the theater. Theater is my base. My blossoming was in the theater. It’s the place where I really reconnect”, points out the actress, who was in works such as “Dona Flor and her two husbands” and “Sessão de Terapia”. “By being able to do activism through my art, I found the tool I needed to exist and to resist”, says Luana, who is experiencing her first monologue in the theater.

Production and control of black narratives

The show is a project of the Ministry of Culture through the Federal Culture Incentive Law, sponsored by the Vale Cultural Institute and co-organized by the Municipal Secretariat of Culture of São Paulo, São Paulo City Hall and Centro Cultural São Paulo.

The production is by Melanina Acentuada Interactions, founded by Aldri Anunciação himself to encourage and produce “narrative ideas based on the creation of black creators”. He is currently developing his first series project for streaming.

“The identity segments, indigenous, black, women, are increasingly promoting the production of their narratives. It's important that we really take control. The emergence of Accentuated Melanin aims to stop us from outsourcing our stories and create, write and produce our own narratives.”

To give visibility to these narratives, Aldri also created Melanina Digital, a portal that catalogs black dramaturgical narratives. “There, you can see that there are a number of black fiction writers at different levels and moments in their career. This is the objective: to disseminate and disseminate the works of Melanina Acentuada and also to catalog other creators who are always leading their narratives in the segment of blackness”.

* This content was produced in partnership with the production company Melanina Acentuada Interactions, aimed at promoting dramaturgical narratives by black creators

Service

Small Anti-Racist Manual – The Piece”

São Paulo Season: April 4th to 14th, 2024

Sessions: April 4th to 7th, Thursday to Sunday at 8pm

April 11th and 12th, Thursday and Friday at 8pm

April 13th and 14th, Saturday and Sunday at 4pm and 8pm

Location: CCSP Theater (São Paulo Cultural Center)

Address: Rua Vergueiro, 1000 – Liberdade, São Paulo

Tickets: free

How to collect tickets: sold out (on the website) – Delivery only to the in-person box office, while there is availability.

Physical box office opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 1pm-10pm / Sundays and holidays 12pm-9pm

Rating: 12 years old