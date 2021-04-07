San Francisco (AFP) Tens of thousands of owners of small and medium-sized US companies have formed an alliance against the e-commerce giant, Amazon, to confront its anti-competitive practices. The Small Business Rising coalition (the small business endowment) has called on the US administration to reconsider its rules E-commerce, reducing the group’s control of markets.

The coalition, which includes twenty professional unions “such as groceries and libraries”, representing about 60,000 companies in the United States, said in a statement that “Amazon’s dominance of e-commerce is one of the main threats facing independent companies.” The coalition called on the US administration to curb the expansion of the technology and retail giant, and even divide it into parts to scale it up.

These complaints are not new, but it is likely that the emerging coalition will be heard more than a year after the epidemic crisis that greatly enhanced the activity of “Amazon”, and at a time when the opinions of the public and with them appear to be changing in the interest of small companies.

“Neither party (Democrat and Republican) likes the monopolies practiced by major technology groups,” said Danny Cain, a library owner in Lawrence, Kansas, USA, in an interview with Agence France-Presse.

This support from both sides of political life is a real opportunity. ” Cain criticizes the dominance of gigantic groups, saying, “They write the rules of the game and also play them.”

Federal authorities are investigating

The coalition praised the positive signals sent from President Joe Biden, especially through his appointment of the legal expert, Lina Khan, who is known for her criticism of the technology giants “Java” (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), to the US Competition Authority (FTC). The new president also asked Tim Wu, calling for toughening anti-trust laws, to join the National Economic Council (NEC).

The federal authorities have long investigated the dominance of these giants over entire economic sectors.

Last October, a working group in the House of Representatives published a file accusing “Gaga” of exploiting its dominant position. The Small Business Rising coalition agreed to conclusions from its parliamentary work that showed that (Amazon) “demands massive commissions, imposes stifling conditions, and withdraws valuable data from independent manufacturers and merchants to use on its platform.”

Amazon’s response

Amazon responded to Agence France-Presse’s questions in this regard, saying that its platform allowed small and medium-sized companies to make billions of dollars last year. “And their sales increased much more quickly than Amazon products,” according to a spokesperson for the group.

The spokesman pointed out that “selfish criticism leads to wrong interventions in the market economy that would eliminate independent distributors and reduce consumers’ choices.” However, the sudden changes in the platform’s rules and algorithms, and the rise in commissions, make it very difficult, even impossible, for a company to thrive on Amazon, according to Stacy Mitchell, to participate in running an NGO that advocates for communities and local organizations, “Institute for Local Advance Reliance” . Resilience for years “Five years ago, (Amazon) was taking an average of 19% of merchants’ revenue, ”says Mitchell.

Now the percentage is 30%. She adds, “The vendors, who have been around for about five years, do not represent more than 10% of the sales achieved from other parties on the platform.” This shows that most companies do not last for more than a few years. ”

And the coalition expects the Democratic administration to dismantle the e-commerce giant, as it did with monopolies in the past, from the railways in the late nineteenth century to the telephone company AT&T in the eighties of the twentieth century. He also wants to better implement anti-trust laws, or even amend them so that they do not focus primarily on the issue of prices, but take into account the other repercussions of monopolies, such as the impact on societies, especially those deprived of local shops, or such as the rights of employees and their working conditions.