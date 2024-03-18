Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Romina Kunze

Many ski areas are fighting for survival. There is a lack of snow, and often also money. By joining forces, a community in Switzerland is preserving its tradition.

Tschiertschen – Less and less snow, plus immense costs: Not only, but especially the smaller ski areas are struggling with the effects of climate change. Like a research team in a specialist journal Nature Climate Change calculated, global warming could mean the end for almost half of Europe's ski resorts.

The tranquil Tschiertschen ski area in the Swiss Alps was also on the verge of extinction. It is thanks to the residents' effort that the lifts are still in operation.

“There is no Plan B”: Alpendorf is fighting for existence – ski area is on the verge of extinction

The village of Tschiertschen in Switzerland has just 200 inhabitants and, thanks to the picturesque Alpine landscape, is transformed from a mountain idyll into a winter sports paradise in the cold season. Skiing has been a tradition here for decades. But like many places, the village lacks financial resources to operate the lifts. Also because the climate is making conditions increasingly difficult.

More and more ski areas are having to close; Above all, there is a lack of snow, but also money. A village in Switzerland joined forces to keep the lifts running. (Symbolic photo) © Anton Geisser/Imago

According to information from the mirror The operating costs for one day in Tschiertschen amount to the equivalent of 13,700 euros (13,000 Swiss francs). Calculated over the year, the mountain railways' coffers are missing well over 300,000 euros. The income from ski operations is no longer sufficient to cover the costs of lifts, slope maintenance, equipment and staff.

In September, locals were called upon to take part in a campaign to save the cable car. “Tschiertschen-Praden would disappear from the map of winter sports resorts after over 70 years of operation. There is no plan B for this scenario,” was written on a leaflet by villager Hans-Peter Walser. According to his appeal in autumn 2023, everyone should take part in the fundraising campaign “within the framework of their personal possibilities”.

Alpine ski areas in danger: operations are threatened with closure, villages are doing everything they can to stop it

The drastic words were heard: 600,000 Swiss francs were needed, but in the end, around double that amount came to around 1.2 million. Both private individuals and companies have spoken out Mirror involved. A rather rare happy ending in the crisis-ridden world of winter sports: According to the news magazine, more than 42 percent of the approximately 545 ski areas in the Alps had to cease operations by the end of the 2022 winter season. Recently, a large ski resort in Germany had to capitulate despite receiving millions in funding.

One of the main problems: the lack of snow. A number of slopes were already closed in mid-February – actually still in the middle of the main season, but the mild temperatures this year did not allow any operation. Preparing the tracks is expensive; especially during thaws. Added to this are increased personnel and energy costs, which can hardly be offset even with the recently skyrocketing smelter prices. And where there is no snow, there is no place to stop for a break.

Thanks to the donations, operations in Tschiertschen could now be secured for ten years. The situation is different in the Hochwang recreation and ski area, which, according to its own website, needs around 800,000 Swiss francs by the end of April 2024 to ensure the continued existence of the sports track. Ski operations are also threatened in Austria, Germany and France. But the case of the small Swiss village should give hope.

