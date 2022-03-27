NE Cartagena Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:49



From the smallest details to the largest actions, Urbincasa’s commitment to sustainability and respect for the environment is present in its actions. At Urbincasa they face the challenge of harmonizing urban planning and the environment every day, as reflected in the development of each of their urban projects, in which they require: excellent design and orientation, high-performance facilities, proper insulation of facades and roofs, and the use of renewable energies. Thanks to these measures, they achieve a high energy certification with a reduction in consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Urbincasa only believes in orderly, restrained projects, integrated in harmony with the landscape and respectful of the surrounding water and energy resources. For this reason, in all their works they take very strict measures for the efficient use of natural resources, the protection of the soil and the hydrological environment, the integral management of waste, the prevention of spills and the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials to minimize their impact on the ecosystem.

In addition, training and information sessions for its employees on environmental awareness are common. And for many years they have been working together with organizations, universities, institutions and associations in the promotion and development of sustainable activities and research and dissemination programs for the conservation of biodiversity, sustainable development and ecological innovation.

Urbincasa actively participates in projects for the preservation of habitats



Benefit the environment



In this sense, it is worth mentioning their Corporate Social Responsibility projects in which they are immersed right now, such as the calculation of the carbon footprint in all their buildings and its subsequent reduction and compensation with the implementation of specific measures; the preservation and recovery of native plants in danger of extinction by offering their own land, and their collaboration in the ‘Huerto de Prolam’, a Prolam-Astus initiative with which they will contribute to the labor integration and social inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and caring for the environment where organic crops will be grown.

Ultimately, it is about undertaking specific actions and specific commitments for the benefit of the environment and society. Initiatives that, in addition to filling them with enthusiasm, also help to fulfill their company values. Because at Urbincasa they understand that every action, no matter how small, adds up when it comes to achieving a qualitative change inside and outside the company.

More information at: https://urbincasa.es/blog/2020/10/ahorro-energetico-un-compromiso-de-urbincasa/