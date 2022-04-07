Home page politics

Of: Felix Busjaeger

The general vaccination requirement for Germany does not come. The Bundestag debated today about an obligation for people over 60 years of age. The politics ticker.

The Bundestag has decided: The general obligation to vaccinate against Corona will not come.

Russian soldiers apparently coordinated attacks on Ukrainian civilians over the radio.

decision made: There will be no compulsory vaccinations in Germany. After hours of debate in the Bundestag, the introduction of a mandatory vaccination for people over 60 failed. A clear majority of MPs failed the traffic light project on Thursday. 378 parliamentarians voted against the introduction and 296 in favor. Eight MPs abstained. The CDU’s application also failed: 172 in favor of the proposal and 497 against it. Again, nine MPs abstained.

In response to the failure to vaccinate, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter: “It is a very important decision, because now the fight against Corona will become much more difficult in the fall. Political finger pointing doesn’t help. We continue.”

Bundestag votes on compulsory vaccination – application fails in the vote

Day of Decision: For months, the debate about a possible general obligation to vaccinate has been causing heated debates in political Berlin. After it had looked strongly at the beginning of the year that there would be an obligation to have corona vaccinations from the age of 18, there was no clear majority before the vote without the usual parliamentary group specifications. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD), who recently withdrew the proposal for voluntary isolation, however, stated on Wednesday April 6 that he firmly assumed that there would be a majority for a compromise solution. Instead of voluntary isolation, Infected continue to test free from quarantine after five days*.

Will vaccinations be compulsory for people over 60 from October? The Bundestag decides today on a possible general vaccination requirement. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

While it was initially said that general vaccinations should be introduced in Germany for people over the age of 18, politicians have since moved away from it. The only draft law that has been drafted is the compromise proposal for mandatory vaccination for people over 60 years of age. Two working groups from the SPD, FDP and Greens had agreed on this. Because of a sluggish vaccination rate, the Chancellor also had to leave at the end of last year Olaf Scholz* (SPD) initially in favor of a general obligation to vaccinate from the age of 18. If the Bundestag decides that vaccination is compulsory*, the Bundesrat would also have to agree.

Bundestag decides on a general vaccination requirement for Germany

The decision of the Bundestag on a general obligation to vaccinate Germany comes at a time when the number of infections is gradually falling. However, they worry Symptoms of the omicron variant* and the subtype Omicron BA.2* Continued nationwide for a high rate of infection. SPD parliamentary group leader Dagmar Schmidt warned: “The virus will not simply disappear.” She also made it clear that Germany, in view of the Ukraine war will probably face further problems in autumn and not only the fight against the pandemic could be important. While Germany decides on the general obligation to vaccinate, the virus variant was introduced in Great Britain Omicron XE* discovered, which is said to have originated from Omicron BA.1 and BA.2.

Atrocities against civilians in the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers have probably coordinated

Communication via radio: The pictures from the Ukrainian suburb of Bucha have shocked the world since last weekend. Countless civilians killed, houses destroyed and evidence of torture and rape – the grisly side of the war in Ukraine*, by Vladimir Putin’s* Invasion started, got a face with it. While Russian President Vladimir Putin denies Russian involvement and speaks of a Ukrainian staging, new evidence could become an overwhelming burden of proof. Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy*, clear consequences demanded.

As Der Spiegel reports, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is said to have intercepted radio messages from the suspected perpetrators. The information indicates that the actions could be part of the Russian army’s strategy. Apparently, individual radio messages can also be assigned to individual corpses from Butscha. As can be seen from the Spiegel article, the perpetrators are said to have exchanged information about where the dead were found in Butscha. The wiretapping could now completely refute the Russian accusations against Ukraine. Apparently, the Wagner group was also significantly involved in the killings. in the Ukraine war are also the Chechen mercenaries* from Ramzan Kadyrov* in use.

