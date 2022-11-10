The journey to Italy continues, and arrives in Milan on November 12, ‘SMAnia di gusto on the road’ the project to promote the taste of good food despite dysphagia, that is, the difficulty in swallowing solid and liquid foods that can affect people living with neuromuscular diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Next Saturday, the Nemo Clinical Center in Milan and Biogen will involve people living with the disease and their families in a meeting dedicated to them, with the participation of the experts of the Nemo Center of chef Eugenio Boer who will propose a simple recipe, but from gourmet touch, suited to the particular needs and requirements of those who live with this problem.

The basic idea that inspired Biogen, a leading company in neuroscience, to deal with the topic of nutrition for people with dysphagia – explains a joint note – arises precisely from the fact that food is much more than a simple source of sustenance for the our body: it is also an expression of friendship, love and, often, a moment of fundamental sharing that strengthens emotional and social relationships, capable of creating emotions and bringing back distant memories. Furthermore, the topic of nutrition is particularly dear to all health and care professionals: an inadequate diet management can in fact have – in those living with a neuromuscular disease – even serious repercussions on the quality of life and, in full , on the entire family nucleus, both from a physical, relational and emotional point of view.

“The project gives the opportunity to create opportunities for discussion, involving people living with neuromuscular diseases and their families in the territories – declares Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers -. In fact, it is essential to be able to respond adequately to the needs linked to such a crucial aspect of daily life. Educating to eat properly – he continues – is part of our care program and the project transfers the possibility of continuing to experience the pleasure of being at the table with loved ones, despite the dysphagia. Because sharing the value of sociability and good food means not only creating a culture of inclusion, but contributing to transfer that message of beauty, which goes beyond the limits of illness “.

‘SMAnia di gusto’ is therefore designed not only to send the message that it is possible to continue enjoying the pleasure of taste, but also to offer practical answers. In fact, the initiative is part of the wider project ‘Soft Food: the pleasure of eating just a click away!’, A series of video-tutorials and video-recipes that can be consulted on togetherinsma.com to prepare good dishes, balanced and made with modified textures, precisely to remedy the problems of dysphagia. From the online version, the project was divided into ‘SMAnia di gusto on the road’, a roadshow to bring the initiative to the territory. After a first appointment in Ancona, the project has stopped in Naples, then in Milan, where the chef Eugenio Boer of the Bu: r restaurant will propose the recipe “Ligurian cod”. The next roadshow meeting will be on 3 December in Rome.

“Proper diet management in people with dysphagia is often the responsibility of caregivers – explains Valeria Sansone, Clinical-Scientific Director of Neno Milano, who continues – It is therefore essential to involve and inform the whole family in the care process, both to ensure a fair supply of the nutritional values ​​of one’s loved one, and to take care of the emotional aspects associated with the meal experience, in relation to the age and specific needs of each person “. Initially realized with the participation of the Paladini Foundation, the project has the scientific support of the team of experts of the Nemo Centers, specialized in the treatment and research on neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases and who, in the Milanese event, will deal with the multiple aspects of dysphagia: from role of nutrition in clinical management, up to the emotional value of food, as an element of sharing, pleasure and conviviality. The initiative currently enjoys the patronage of the Patients’ Associations, Asamsi, Sma Families, Uildm and the Paladini Foundation.

“For a correct management of neurological diseases, a multidisciplinary approach is essential, which takes into consideration the impact these diseases have on various aspects that influence the quality of life, such as nutrition – comments Giuseppe Banfi, CEO of Biogen Italia – Supporting those living with neuromuscular pathologies such as SMA and caregivers means listening to their needs and requirements, going beyond therapies, to give concrete answers: for this reason we have developed a project that gives support in a moment particularly full of meaning, not only from a clinical point of view, but also and above all psychological and social, like that of the meal “.