The test at birth allows for the early diagnosis of the disease and the immediate start of the therapies available today, which allow children with SMA to have a normal life. A right only for children born in some regions. The Associations: extend it to everyone. Ministry of Health: Decree coming soon

Sitting in the high chair controlling your head, standing, walking: obvious gestures for all children which, for some years, I am no longer a mirage

for children suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Sma), a rare genetic disease that mainly affects the nerve cells of the spinal cord from which direct signals to the muscles originate, progressively compromising the ability to walk and, in the most serious cases, to swallow and breathe.

Thanks to the progress of scientific research, in fact, today they are d

Thanks to the progress of scientific research, in fact, today they are d

treatments are available that allow young patients to have a normal (or almost normal) life if they are administered immediately, before symptoms appear of the disease. This is why it is fundamental timely diagnosispossible with it newborn screening. Currently, however, this possibility is only offered to children born in some regions. Hence the appeal to extend neonatal screening for SMA to all children born in Italy, addressed once again to the institutions by SMA families, doctors and OMaR – Rare Diseases Observatory during a meeting in Rome, during which the short film Have you ever seen a unicorn? (here the trailer), followed by discussions between clinicians, patients and parliamentarians.

Parallel stories Until 2017 there were no treatments for spinal muscular atrophy, Today yes they have different options, including the genetic one, which intervenes directly on the genetic defect with a single administration. the therapy administered to the protagonists of the documentary, Antonio and Aurora (and 110 other children). L’effectiveness of gene therapy, like others, Depends above all from timeliness.

The director of the NeMo pediatric clinical center of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Marika Pane, associate professor of child neuropsychiatry at the Catholic University, explains it with an example: Emily had the diagnosed with SMA at birthin March 2019, thanks to the neonatal screening pilot project for SMA launched that year in Lazio and Tuscany, then it was administered to her gene therapy; today he walks and runs like other children. If they therapies are administered before the onset of symptoms, children are able to accomplish the same stages of motor development as their healthy peers – underlines Dr. Pane -. In that same period, a child Sicilian 5 months old with SMA diagnosis received late, given that in that Region there was no test at birth; the little boy already had symptoms of the disease, such as problems holding his head. We treated him anyway with the available therapies, but he will not have the same results obtained by Emily. Regardless of the therapeutic approach, the data available today incontrovertibly indicates that the earlier treatments are intervened, the greater their effectiveness.

Further evidence of the value of newborn screening for SMAwhich reduces delays in diagnosis and initiating treatment, come from a recent study published in The Lancet – Child & Adolescent Health (we wrote here).

That test that saves your life The extended, free and mandatory newborn screening since 2016 throughout Italy for over 40 congenital metabolic diseases (identified by Ministerial decree of 13 October 2016 ed), he comes done to all newborns by taking a few drops of blood from the heel in the first 72 hours of life: allows us to identify these pathologies early and, if positive, to start the appropriate treatment immediately, thus avoiding serious disabilities for children or even saving their lives. But other severe diseases – including Sma – are waiting to be included in the panel of pathologies to be tested with the ENS.

On the waiting list There Budget law 2019 (art.1 paragraph 544), which amended Law n.167/2016 Provisions regarding mandatory neonatal diagnostic tests for the prevention and treatment of hereditary metabolic diseaseshas established theupdating at least every two years of the list of pathologies to be looked for through neonatal screeningin relation to the evolution over time of scientific evidence in the diagnostic-therapeutic field for hereditary genetic diseases and has newborn screening extended – for now only “on paper” – a pathologies for which treatments are currently available (detailed information on the Ministry of Health website, by clicking here

). Between these, are waiting to be included in the list of pathologies to be tested with the ENS genetic neuromuscular diseases as the Sma; someone lysosomal storage diseases which mucopolysaccharidosis type I and Fabry, Gaucher and diseases Pumps; severe congenital immunodeficiencies which SCID, adrenoleukodystrophy

X-linked, metachromatic leukodystrophy.

In the meantime, some Regions, independently, have decided with their own measures to include Spinal Muscular Atrophy (and other congenital pathologies) in screening programs at regional level.

Ministry of Health: in the home stretch But what is missing for newborn screening for SMA to truly be a right for all children born in Italy?

The Working Group on NES – established in 2020 at the Ministry of Health gave positive opinion on the inclusion of spinal muscular atrophy in the list of pathologies to be looked for with the NES. However, it is missing the Decree updating the list, which could not be issued until the so-called Tariff Decree was approved (establishes the tariffs to be paid to providers for the services of specialist outpatient and prosthetic assistance included in 2017 in the LEAs, the essential levels of assistance to which all citizens are entitled ed), finally approved a few months ago after more than six years (read here).

The last piece, therefore, is the ministerial decree which updates the list of pathologies to be tested with the ENS. The Ministry of Healthquestioned by Couriermakes it known that the Decree nearing completion being at the Cabinet office for signature.

