In Italy, the test to identify the rare disease at birth is carried out only in some regions. Waiting for the Rates Decree

Children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), who are diagnosed with the disease soon after birth thanks to the newborn screening and, therefore, have early access to currently available therapieshave a better chance of walking independently or with assistance, two years later, compared to children who are diagnosed with the disease when clinical symptoms appear. Hence the importance of extend screening programs to all newborns. These are the conclusions of a recent study by researchers at the University of New South Wales in Australia, published in the scientific journal

The illness Spinal muscular atrophy, which affects about one child out of every 10,000 newborns, one severe genetic neuromuscular disease characterized by motor neuron degeneration, which carry nerve signals to the muscles. It develops mainly during childhood and progressively compromises the ability to walk and, in the most serious cases, to swallow and breathe. The age at which symptoms appear varies, but they may not appear for several months. A delay in diagnosisHowever, it weighs on the quality of life of the little ones. Until a few years ago this serious disease was incurable and had unfortunate results in many cases. Todayinstead, they are therapies available which changed the natural course of the terrible Sma.

I study In the study, the authors assessed a group of children’s ability to sit, crawl, stand and walk. Well, 11 out of 14 children with Sma diagnosed

at birth thanks to newborn screening and, therefore, treated early with the available therapies





, walked independently or with assistance at 2 years from diagnosis, compared to only a child out of 16 among those who had not done the genetic test, for which the disease had been “intercepted” in the traditional way, i.e. on the basis of the clinical symptoms, which appeared on average at about 4 months of age. Little patients of the first group achieved average also scores better on other range of motion skills and independence in daily activities, compared to children who had not had the genetic test, so they had not received treatment before the onset of Sma symptoms. According to the researchers, the indication of the study is clear: lo newborn screening for Sma, associated with early treatment, translates into one better ability to move. Evidence on the impact of newborn screening for SMA was lacking, we believe these findings warrant aWidest implementation of this tool anywhere says one of the authors of the research, Dr Arlene D’Silva, of the University of New South Wales

The study highlights that newborn screening is very important as well as a good clinical evaluation – comments one of the leading experts of neuromuscular diseases at an international level, the child neuropsychiatrist Eugene Mercurifull professor at the Catholic University of Rome and director of the Child Neuropsychiatry Operations Unit at the Gemelli Polyclinic as well as scientific director of the Nemo Pediatric Center at the hospital –.





Once, many children affected by Sma died, today not so thanks to the therapies we have available. T

All babies are treated, but expectations differ depending on whether they have had newborn screening or not. It has been scientifically proven that the more early diagnosis, the more effective the results are – underlines the expert -. The children who they don’t do newborn screening they will receive the diagnosis when they experience the symptoms – sometimes severe, sometimes more nuanced -, therefore they will be cured with the treatments available and will improve with the therapies, but not how much the infants who are screened at birth and treated before signs appear: the latter they will be able to have a life similar to that of their peers without disease. Hence the importance of newborn screening

for the Sma.





What happens in Italy In our country it was started in 2019 the first newborn screening pilot project for Sma which involved, on an experimental basis for two years, all the newborns in Lazio and Tuscanyin order to identify from birth, through the genetic testingnewborns affected by the disease e

is, therefore, the possibility for the little ones to be immediately taken over by the Sma reference centres, who initiate the necessary treatments. Following the conclusion and the results achieved during the pilot project, the two Regions have decided to continue to guarantee all newborns screening for Sma. Other Regions, then, have been added following the example of Lazio and Tuscany, some other Regions are planning to extend newborn screening to Sma as well. I am still too few Regions in which newborn screening for Sma is performed – underlines Professor Mercuri -. It goes

done to all newborns nationwide to secure them early diagnosis and, if so, timely treatments that can offer a normal life (or almost) to the little ones affected by the disease.

Waiting for the Rates Decree It was going in this direction 2019 budget law (article 1 paragraph 544) which has extended nationally, for now “on paper”, newborn screening (already mandatory throughout Italy for over 40 metabolic pathologies, ed) to pathologies for which treatments are currently available. Among these are genetic neuromuscular diseases, including Sma. For, this and other severe pathologies are still waiting to be included in the list of those to be tested with the SNEbecause of failure to approve the so-called “Rate Decree”which establishes the rates to be paid to the providers for the services of specialist outpatient and prosthetic assistance included in the essential levels of assistance updated in 2017. In the meantime, some Regions have decided with their own provisions to include Sma (and other congenital pathologies) in regional screening programs.