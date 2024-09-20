Friday, September 20, 2024
SM League | The celebrated HIFK center already heard days before the game about the dark balance in the Nokia Arena – on Friday there was finally a victory

September 20, 2024
SM League | The celebrated HIFK center already heard days before the game about the dark balance in the Nokia Arena – on Friday there was finally a victory
On Friday, HIFK won the SM league game in the Nokia Arena for the first time in the hall’s history.

On Friday, Juhani Jasu reached 900 regular season matches in the SM league. Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Magazine photo

Riku Teiskonlahti

Tampere

Tappara–HIFK 1–4

Fifteenth kerta told Helsinki IFK in the real hockey men’s SM league.

The first fourteen visits of the people from Helsinki to the Nokia Arena in Tampere ended in defeat. Only one point caught the trip. On Friday, it was time to celebrate the first victory. It came from Tappara with goals 4–1.

