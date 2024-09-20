SM League | The celebrated HIFK center already heard days before the game about the dark balance in the Nokia Arena – on Friday there was finally a victory

SM league|On Friday, HIFK won the SM league game in the Nokia Arena for the first time in the hall’s history.

Riku Teiskonlahti

21:49 | Updated 22:51

Tampere

Tappara–HIFK 1–4

Fifteenth kerta told Helsinki IFK in the real hockey men’s SM league.

The first fourteen visits of the people from Helsinki to the Nokia Arena in Tampere ended in defeat. Only one point caught the trip. On Friday, it was time to celebrate the first victory. It came from Tappara with goals 4–1.