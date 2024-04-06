Saturday, April 6, 2024
SM League | KalPa's lead against Tappara turned into a loss – head coach Petri Karjalainen: “The fear of losing became strong”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tappara did a wonderful trick in Kuopio.

Sword and Tappara met on Saturday in the second semi-final match in Kuopio. On Friday, Tappara won the opening part after extra time with a score of 3–2. In the end, the people of Tampere also celebrated on Saturday after a wild twist.

KalPa completely dominated the match for the first two periods and already led the fight 4–1. However, the reigning Finnish champion did not give up.

The visitors played an incredible Kiri in the final set, hitting the scoreboard with no less than four hits. Thus, at the end of a wild thriller, the fight ended with the numbers 5–4. The winning goal was scored by a young striker Oiva Keskinen in time 57.35.

– Very good game from us for 40 minutes. In the third period, the first goal went through our knee pads. After that, the fear of losing became strong, and the cycle could not be broken. A very tough way to lose a hockey game, but it was just one game, KalPa head coach Petri Karjalainen stated at the post-match press conference.

The match series continues on Tuesday in Tampere. Kuopio will play again on Friday. Four wins are required for the finals.

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

