SM League | HIFK bowed to Kärpi bluntly 3–0

HIFK faced Kärpä on Saturday in Oulu. The Helsinki team lost 3–0.

Long played ineffectively Julius Junttila became the hero of the Kärppie when the Oulu players grabbed a rare three-point victory over HIFK on Saturday. Junttila (1+2) was involved in all of Kärppie's goals in an important 3–0 home win.

The last time Junttila scored was in January, and since October, there have been a total of three goals, even though the striker has been able to play in the Kärppie's top chains. Junttila's season's total outputs are now recorded in the form 8+25=33.

“There have been good episodes and sometimes bad ones in the season. It has been too variable, and power points have come in clusters. However, the feeling is that I am going in the right direction towards the spring games.”

Junttila chose the right moment for his success, because before the game he was awarded for five hundred played league matches. He has played all of these in the Kärppie shirt.

“It's not terribly hard to think about that reading, but it's a great thing to achieve such a milestone in your breeders' club. I hope there are still many games ahead.”

The expectations for the 32-year-old Junttila are high, as he was chosen as the best player of both the regular season and the playoffs in the Kärppie championship season 2017–18.

HIFK has been a really bad opponent for Kärpi in recent years. The last time Kärpät won a mutual meeting in regular time was in November 2021.

Thanks to his victory, Kärpät stayed in fourth place, which guarantees the home advantage of the playoffs. The difference with HIFK, who played one game less, is four points.