Friday, January 19, 2024
SM League | Eetu Koivistoinen scored a hat trick – a one-sided performance from HIFK in the second period

January 19, 2024
HIFK defeated Aces.

Eetu Koivistonen the fourth hat-trick of his career and the second hat-trick of the season in the regular season of the League led HIFK to a 5–4 victory over Pori Äss. In the fourth meeting of the season, HIFK took three points from Ässi for the first time with colorful stages.

“Of course I liked it (the hat trick). Scoring is the salt of this game. With those (goals), you can help the team achieve a result”, said HIFK's Koivistoinen.

Koivistoinen, who was moved from the center forward to a winger, scored his first goal after only 74 seconds of the game expired, when he continued to play as a goalkeeper Niklas Rubin deflected puck into the net.

Ässät, who sailed on a two-game winning streak, was not even a parade ground for the hosts, as soon the center forward Kasperi Ojantakanen passed the equalizer and then finished the Aces in the lead. Porilainen's opening goal was impressively hit from the back post by a baseball bat from chest height by the goalkeeper Niko Hovinen behind Dylan Fabre.

In the second half, 7,575 spectators were treated to a one-sided show, which HIFK took 4-0, Ässä from the ice. HIFK scored on three of its first four possessions. There was also a volley shot, when Koivisto tapped the puck into the net on his platform from the height of his middle body.

Roope Talaja put Ässät on top of the goal as the half of the final set approached. Talaja, who started his league career in HIFK 14 seasons ago, broke his dry season with superiority on the surface of the ice in the goal defense battle.

“It was a bit of a roller coaster,” HIFK's Koivistoinen admitted about the whole thing.

