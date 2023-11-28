SM League | A surprise announcement from TuTo: the SM league application was not rejected after all

Hurts and happens in the SM league. On Monday, the SM league announced that TuTo’s league license application has been rejected. Now TuTo announced that it is not.

SM league place TuTo, which applied for the 2024–2025 season, announces that its league application has not been rejected after all. The SM League announced on Monday that TuTo’s license application would have been rejected based on an overall consideration.

“Contrary to the notice published by the league on Monday 27 November, TuTo’s Liiga license application has not been rejected, but TuTo has 14 days to respond to the additional clarifications requested by the Liiga’s license committee,” the Turku club’s press release states.

Tuto said that he received information about the matter from the chairman of the Liiga’s license committee Jaakko from Luum.

TuTo published a press release on Tuesday. According to the release, TuTo has until December 12 to respond.

The license committee said on Monday that Kiekko-Espoo’s league application is still being processed.

The general meeting of Jääkiekon SM-liiga Oy decides on the final approval or rejection of license applications from outside the SM-liiga Oy. The shareholders are represented at the general meeting by the chairmen of the boards of the clubs.