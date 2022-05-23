Sly Cooper for PS5 will be the protagonist of a reveal this year, but when exactly? According to the well-known leaker Nick Baker, the presentation of the game will not take place in June, but in the following months.

Baker basically reiterated what had already been anticipated by another leaker, namely that Sly Cooper for PS5 will be announced in the second half of 2022, as part of a State of Play or in any case a different event than the one expected for next month.

“Based on the information I have, I wouldn’t expect an announcement from Sly Cooper in June,” Baker said. “The reveal is expected to happen in 2022 anyway, just not next month. Maybe at an event in September or something.”

Created by Sucker Punch in 2002, the Sly Cooper series consists of three chapters that have been collected in the PS3 remastered Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (review) collection. The franchise was completely absent during the PS4 cycle, however.