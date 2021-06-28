A recent leak revealed that Sly Cooper 4 it was originally supposed to be called Sly Cooper: Thiefnet and should have had cooperative multiplayer elements.

A zip file containing several videos and images from the game has been posted on Reddit and it shows a very different Sly 4 than what we got.

The first immediate difference is the title, “Thiefnet”. This name highlights the focus on the social aspect, although there are also references in the text to it being called “Time Bandits”. Furthermore, the leak appears to be focused solely on the PS Vita game, as the features of Sony’s laptop are shown.

Another interesting element is the attention to multiplayer and social elements. Time Bandits was supposed to have a social hideout mechanic that would allow you to visit other players’ hideouts and try to steal their loot. None of this appears in the final game and the only multiplayer elements are the minigames.

Although feudal Japan appears to be the area that Sanzaru Games modeled for the setting, there are hints of other time periods that needed to be included. The concept art in the presentation shows for example Ancient Egypt and what appears to be a large boat frozen in ice that could be the Titanic.

Source: Thegamer.