Slutsky’s Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua ends 24-match unbeaten streak

The Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, coached by Russian specialist Leonid Slutsky, has broken a 24-match unbeaten streak, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

In the match of the 21st round of the Chinese championship, Shanghai lost to Beijing Guoan. The match ended with a score of 2:1. Thus, Slutsky’s team lost for the first time under his leadership.

It became known that Slutsky had signed a contract with Shanghai on December 27, 2023. The specialist took charge of the club on January 1, 2024.

Slutsky’s last club was Rubin Kazan, where he worked from 2019 to 2022. The coach left the team of his own accord. Slutsky is known for his work at Krylia Sovetov, Moscow, CSKA, as well as English Hull City and Dutch Vitesse. In addition, from 2015 to 2016, he headed the Russian national team.