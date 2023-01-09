Slutsky called illusory attempts by the West to open a “second front” in Georgia against Russia

Attempts by Western countries to open a “second front” against Russia in the Caucasus, in particular in Georgia, are becoming illusory, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, some states continue to put pressure on Tbilisi “in order to drag it into a military adventure doomed to failure.” “The attempts of the West, which were written about in the Western media, to open a “second front” in the Caucasus against Russia, seem to be becoming more and more illusory,” he said.

The politician believes that the Georgian authorities have learned lessons from the events around Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They are not going to be drawn into a military conflict “to the last Georgian,” Slutsky called the logic of the authorities.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Ukrainian officials who cooperate with the Georgian opposition openly called on Tbilisi to open a “second front” against Russia.