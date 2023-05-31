The head of the State Duma Committee Slutsky: Kyiv failed to raise panic with a drone attack

Kyiv failed to raise panic with an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), said Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in his Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, Ukrainian politicians “clearly miscalculated.” “Decision-making centers in Russia are the unbending will of the Russian people, and not sleeping areas and dachas near Moscow. We are not intimidated,” he said. The parliamentarian pointed out that Kyiv wanted to sow panic among the Russians, but did not achieve its goal. He noted that those responsible for the attack will be punished, and “the harsh judgment of history will certainly take place.”

On Tuesday, May 30, several buildings in Moscow were damaged in a drone attack. The drone attack was confirmed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The Russian capital was attacked by eight Ukrainian drones, all of them were shot down, the Defense Ministry stressed.