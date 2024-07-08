Slutsky: White House statement on Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Crimea is the height of cynicism

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, spoke about the words of the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are striking Crimea with American missiles, and stated that this is the “height of cynicism.” He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the White House has acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking Crimea with American ATACMS missiles. These strikes are allegedly “extremely effective.”

“Kirby’s statement is yet another confirmation that the coordination of missile attacks is being carried out with the direct participation of Washington,” he stressed.

Earlier, Kirby said that Washington would not change its position regarding the current restrictions on attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russian territory in the wake of the latest strikes by the Russian army.