Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky on Saturday, March 27, on the air of the Soloviev Live channel on Youtube, expressed an opinion about the need to toughen the punishment for insulting the President of Russia.

“As for insulting the president, we definitely have something to strive for. And we also need to increase the punishment for those who offend the president, ”the deputy said during a discussion of the statements of US President Joe Biden.

Slutsky cited the legislation of some European states as an example. In particular, in Belgium, according to him, the punishment for such an offense is from two to three years in prison, in Denmark – from three to four years, in France – a fine of up to € 45 thousand, in Germany – a prison from three months to five years old.

“The President protects the country, protects all of us. Therefore, our legislation should protect the head of state much tougher from such inadmissible attacks and insults, ”Slutsky explained.

According to Russian law (Article 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), for publicly insulting a representative of the government in the performance of his official duties or in connection with their execution, it is punishable by a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles, or compulsory work for up to 360 hours, or correctional work for up to one year.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden gave an interview to ABC News. In an interview with a journalist, he noted that the Kremlin must “pay the price” in connection with Moscow’s alleged attempts to interfere in the American elections.

The head of the White House noted that he had previously had a “long conversation” with Putin, noting that he knew him “quite well”. Biden said he warned the Russian leader about a possible response.

In turn, Putin, in response to the accusations of the American leader, wished him good health and reminded him of the children’s tease “whoever calls his name is called that.” In addition, he offered to have an open conversation with Biden online. However, during a briefing with reporters, the American leader did not answer the question of whether he would agree to a conversation with Putin.