The head coach of the football club “Rubin” Leonid Slutsy performed a short composition about the scandal around the forward “Zenith” Artem Dziuba. He sang a verse on the show “Bad Songs” on Youtube…

“Recently I saw a trendy video on YouTube.

More views than RPL matches.

He showed everyone what to do at home, Dziuba

A magnificent five on the hand. “

We are talking about a situation that occurred in November 2020, when an intimate video with a man similar to Dzyuba appeared on the Internet. The footballer, commenting on the situation on his Instagram, said that he is not ideal and makes mistakes, like all people.

As a result, the athlete was suspended for three matches of the national team and deprived of the status of the team captain.

In addition, it later turned out that Dziuba was extorted $ 5 million in order to prevent the scandalous video from appearing on the Internet.