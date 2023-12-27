Russian coach Leonid Slutsky has been appointed head coach of the Chinese football club (FC) Shanghai Shenhua. The team's press service reported this on December 27.

The contract with the 52-year-old specialist will be valid from January 1, 2024. Slutsky will replace Chinese coach Wu Jingui, whose departure was announced on December 26.

“The Shanghai Shenhua Football Club warmly welcomes Slutsky and his team. We hope that he will get to know the team as soon as possible and develop a suitable technical and tactical style for it,” the FC said in a statement, which quoted TASS.

Shanghai Shenhua became the champion of China in 1995, winning silver medals in the tournament seven times. In 1998, FC won the Cup of China. Last season, the team took fifth place in the Chinese Championship standings.

Slutsky coached CSKA Moscow, Rubin Kazan, Uralan Elista, Krylya Sovetov Samara, Hull English, and Vitesse Dutch. Together with CSKA, he became the champion of Russia three times and won the Russian Cup and Super Cup twice each. From August 2015 to June 2016, he served as head coach of the Russian national team.

Earlier, on December 22, Portuguese Tomas Amaral was appointed the new sports director of the Moscow football club Spartak. He will begin work on January 1, 2024. The specialist moved to the Moscow team from the Portuguese Benfica, where he was a senior scout for 4.5 years.