Deputy Slutsky: Russia will avenge every death during shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Sevastopol

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky commented on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Slutsky stressed that Russia will avenge every death during the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Sevastopol.

“The vile aggression against peaceful Russian cities by the barbaric Kyiv regime will not go unpunished. And overseas curators will not be able to shirk responsibility,” he emphasized.

According to the parliamentarian, only the advancement of the Russian military and adherence to the goals of the special operation will help stop the “terrorist attacks of the neo-Nazi regime.”

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol on the afternoon of June 23. One of them exploded over a large beach, causing rocket fragments to fall on vacationers.