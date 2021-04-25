The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky commented on the diplomatic crisis between Russia and the Czech Republic and said that it may be associated with an unsuccessful coup attempt in Belarus.

“Prague decided to become a cover for Washington after the failed coup attempt in Belarus and the physical removal of President (Alexander – Ed.) Lukashenko and to bring absurd accusations against Russia,” the deputy quoted on Sunday, April 25, REN TV…

According to Slutsky, such accusations are false and are aimed at “not very smart people.”

On Friday, April 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced a reduction in the number of the Russian embassy in Prague by May 31. As specified, in the departments of Russia and the Czech Republic will remain on seven diplomats, 25 technical staff and 19 people hired on the spot.

On Thursday, April 22, the head of the State Duma committee Leonid Slutsky commented on the expulsion of “about 60” Russian diplomats by order of Prague and noted that such a decision threatens to worsen relations between the countries.