The head of the international committee of the State Duma, Leonid Slutsky, said that military commander Vladlen Tatarsky “lived honestly like a hero and died like a hero” and would become an example for thousands of young Russians.

On Saturday, April 8, a farewell ceremony for Tatarsky is taking place at the Troekurovsky cemetery. The deputy also came to see off the military correspondent on his last journey.

“Today we are seeing off the last journey of a real guy, a real son of great Russia, who gave his life for the future of his country. <...> He always lived in truth, said what he thinks, and his life was bright, truthful. She was, is and will remain an example for those young people who today live for Russia, who stand shoulder to shoulder <...> so that terrorist evil spirits and scum never trample our land again, ”said the parliamentarian.

Slutsky added that the Order of Courage, which Tatarsky was awarded posthumously, is a worthy award.

“He lived honestly like a hero and died like a hero. Thousands of young Russians will learn from his example,” the deputy noted.

The musician Akim Apachev also came to the ceremony. He emphasized that it is difficult to overestimate the work of Tatarsky, and his death “gave birth to a legend.”

Military observer Daniil Bezsonov, in turn, noted that Tatarsky explained to the soldiers what they were fighting for, and therefore became the goal of Kyiv. He expressed confidence that the attack was planned by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and implemented through third parties.

Tatarsky died on April 2 in St. Petersburg in an explosion in the Street Bar cafe, where his creative meeting was organized. A criminal case was initiated on the murder, which was later reclassified as a terrorist act.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee called the incident a terrorist attack, and also stated that the Ukrainian special services and the FBK (included in the register of foreign non-profit organizations and recognized as an extremist organization whose activities are banned in Russia) may be related to the incident. The Kremlin, in turn, stressed that Russia once again faced the manifestation of the activities of the Kyiv regime.

On April 3, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced the arrest of Daria Trepova, a suspect in the explosion, the next day she was arrested for two months. The case has been closed.