Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky in an interview Youtube-channel “Komment.Shaw” said that he would not kneel in support of the action Black Lives Matter (“Black lives matter”).

Slutsky explained his position, saying that every life matters. In his opinion, the death of the black security guard George Floyd, due to which large-scale protests in the United States began, was associated with inappropriate police actions, and not with racism. “He did not invest in his actions whoever he invested them in. Therefore, every every life has a meaning – black, white, and any ”, – summed up the coach.

On March 25, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between England and San Marino, Russian referee Kirill Levnikov knelt in a sign of combating racism. After that, Russian netizens criticized the referee’s decision and considered that the shares had no place in Russia.

The kneeling action is linked to the anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement. BLM members demand systemic change and believe that the murder of African American George Floyd by a police officer is linked to racist prejudice in society.