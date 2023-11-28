Slush | The growth company event is a significant springboard for many young people – Eerika Savolainen, 28, is piloting the last Slush of her career.

When the flow of international capital to Finland stopped, attracting foreign investors to Finland is again an important basic task of Slush, says CEO Eerika Savolainen.

Growth company event Slush was originally founded to attract international investors to Finland and to help startups establish connections with them.

In the happy years of the boom, it might already have seemed like the matter had been resolved and money was flowing into Finnish companies almost automatically.

Now the boom years are over, and the atmosphere under Slushi is anything but booming.

In collecting financing for growth companies a historical turning point has taken place, and the amount of capital raised will decrease this year compared to before. Foreign investors in particular floundered, and larger funding rounds have rarely been seen.

At the same time, it makes Slush and its basic mission even more important, says Slush’s CEO Eerika Savolainen.

This year, 13,000 people are participating in the event organized at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday and Friday, of which approximately 5,000 are representatives of startups and 3,000 are investors.

Some of the investors have already come to Helsinki at the beginning of the week, and the event is spread around the city for dinners, hotels and side events.

Savolainen’s team estimates that during Slushi, there are approximately 20,000 pre-arranged meetings between participants, which have been arranged through the Slushi tool.

“That means more than a thousand meetings during the hour of each event. That is the core of our effectiveness,” says Savolainen.

Slush optimism feels radically necessary again. According to Savolainen, Finland needs more people who want to build new companies ambitiously.

“Now you need the courage to jump and dream big. Without that perhaps even slightly naively optimistic worldview and vision of the future, many companies would not have been founded,” says Savolainen.

As in previous years, tickets for the event were sold out.

Slush was at its peak in 2019, when the event gathered no less than 25,000 visitors. At the time, the event received criticism for expanding into a general technology conference.

During the worst corona pandemic in 2020, Slush had to be canceled completely.

In the post-pandemic rebirth, last year was a strong return to the roots of the event. The focus is again on the core target group, i.e. investors and entrepreneurs.

“ “Slush makes a person fearless in a good way.”

In the central one in the role is the Builder Stage platform, which gives entrepreneurs concrete lessons on solving problems at different stages of the company’s life cycle.

The topics there are, for example, hiring the first employees, pricing the product, building shareholder agreements and reward systems, and building a brand. After the speech, the presenters move to the back room to share lessons in small group discussions with those who signed up for them.

The most famous speakers on the main stage of Slushi this year are the former prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd), who, according to program information, talks about “the lessons he learned about leadership during his years as prime minister, as well as how he approaches his new role in changing the world.” Marin will perform on Friday afternoon.

A former Formula 1 world champion who became a climate investor will also be seen on the main stage Nico Rosbergfounder of the Estonian transport company Bolt Markus Villig and the CEO of Doordash, which bought Wolt Tony Xu.

Eerika Savolainen interviewed Sanna Marin at the 2022 Slush, where Marin visited when he was prime minister.

A central part of the Slush week are also the parties organized in Messukeskus and outside. This year, the closing party of the event will perform Wrapper.

According to Savolainen, the weakened market situation is not visible in the finances of the event itself or in Slushi’s financial figures. Slushi’s turnover will remain at the previous year’s level at around ten million euros. In addition to ticket sales, the income comes from, for example, the sales of exhibition stands.

Slush is still an event organized by students and young people. Managing Director Eerika Savolainen is now 28 years old and in her second year at the helm of Slushi.

The organization’s tradition is that the position of CEO changes every two years. So this is Savolainen’s last year.

New leaders are nurtured in Slush’s pipeline.

Savolainen started studying finance at Aalto University in 2014. In the same year, he ended up at Slushi for the first time as a volunteer in the construction team.

A few years passed, and in 2019 he applied to become a full-time employee in the Slush organization.

He was fascinated by the kind of opportunities even very young people got in the Slush team and the fact that they are trusted.

“Slush makes a person fearless in a good way. It creates faith when you see that me and all these great people around us are capable of great things together,” says Savolainen.

In slushie the size of the events team working during the day varies during the year. Now there are 48 people at their largest jobs. In addition, there are more than 1,600 volunteers from Talkoo during the event. According to Savolainen, even now there were enormously more applicants than positions.

What is it that fascinates young people that they can spend a couple of days at the fairgrounds or the ticket office?

Savolainen justifies the popularity by the fact that volunteers also have their own program, lectures and networking opportunities outside of Slushi.

According to Savolainen, it is also encouraging that the group that ends up on the event’s team is increasingly diverse. Not everyone studies the same fields at Aalto University, but the full-time team includes 16 students from different universities and colleges.

Currently, one in four of Slushi’s permanent team has an international background.

“It’s important because one of Slush’s missions is to help new people into the startup ecosystem.”

Many Slushi’s CEO and key personnel have founded their own companies after their retirement. Slush has therefore been a school of business management for its generation.

The most well-known example of this is naturally Wolt, whose CEO Mickey Kuusi managed Slush in its early years from 2011 to 2014.

“Slushi’s culture has had a strong influence on me. It has to do with attitude, not much experience, but you learn things along the way,” Kuusi has said.

Later, the next two Slush CEOs have also moved to Wolt, Riku Mäkelä (CEO of Slushi 2015–2016) and Marianne Vikkula (2016–2017).

Piloted the event 2018–2019 Andreas Saari in turn founded his own climate technology company Peabbl.

Although in general many things in the market situation are now weaker than before, there are also positive signs in the entrepreneurship of young people.

CEO of student-led private equity fund Wave Ventures Erik Kymäläinen has just found out the number of funding rounds collected by entrepreneurs under 30 years old.

Eight companies under the age of 30 have already received funding this year, compared to nine last year. It is now the most of all the Nordic countries, and the number has increased from before. Many of them have a background as active members of student entrepreneurial organizations and Slush.

So the next generation of entrepreneurs is already being born.

HS Visio will stream Slushi’s program from the main stage on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1.