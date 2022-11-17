Slush | HS Visio shows a live broadcast from Slush — Revolut’s Nikolay Storonsky on the main stage

On Thursday, Klarna’s CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski and on Friday Twitch’s CEO Emmet Shear will be shown on the main stage of the event, the Founder Stage. The live broadcast from Slush shown in the story can be watched by HS subscribers.

Last year, Slush was organized amid pandemic restrictions.

9:26 a.m

Growth company event Slush fills the Helsinki Fair Center on Thursday and Friday. About 12,000 visitors are coming to the sold-out event this year, of which 4,600 are startup entrepreneurs and 2,600 are investors. The basis of Slushi is to bring international investors to Finland and make it easier for companies to get financing.