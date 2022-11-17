Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Slush | HS Visio shows a live broadcast from Slush — Revolut’s Nikolay Storonsky on the main stage

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

On Thursday, Klarna’s CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski and on Friday Twitch’s CEO Emmet Shear will be shown on the main stage of the event, the Founder Stage. The live broadcast from Slush shown in the story can be watched by HS subscribers.

Last year, Slush was organized amid pandemic restrictions. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

HS

9:26 a.m | Updated 12:12

Growth company event Slush fills the Helsinki Fair Center on Thursday and Friday. About 12,000 visitors are coming to the sold-out event this year, of which 4,600 are startup entrepreneurs and 2,600 are investors. The basis of Slushi is to bring international investors to Finland and make it easier for companies to get financing.

Read more from the author

HS

#Slush #Visio #shows #live #broadcast #Slush #Revoluts #Nikolay #Storonsky #main #stage

See also  British authorities record further "Deltakron" infections
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Infinite ordeal for the champion: "I announce that the fight is not over for me"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.