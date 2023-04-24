with summaryA dramatic final against Holger Rune has underlined that Botic van de Zandschulp has to work on his mental resilience if he really wants to join the world top. A huge slump in Munich cost the best tennis player in the Netherlands his first ATP title. He lost four match points: 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3).
Marijn Abbenhuis
Latest update:
23-04-23, 21:13
