In 72 hours, Vladimir Putin’s Russia turned on its axis three times and seemed to drop briefly, only to land like a ballerina from The swanlake: somewhat dizzy but still with both feet on the ground. While the world watched breathlessly as Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin mutinied with his men and marched on Moscow, Russians reacted apparently laconically to the events.

In Moscow, most residents were not distracted by the hastily announced ‘anti-terrorist operation’, even though the capital was emptier than usual.

“We have a lot of cancellations due to the situation,” grinned a boisterous lad at the wait staff of a usually busy restaurant on Saturday.

Although major events were canceled by order of Mayor Sobjanin, all kinds of concerts and parties continued as usual. “We went to a concert. My brother had a hangover and slept all day. When he woke up, he was amazed at what he had missed,” says a resident of the city, who wishes to remain anonymous, laughing.

On the street often sounded approval for the actions of the authorities. “Of course we are concerned. But the protection of civilians now comes first,” a young Muscovite told the Russian-language news channel on Sunday. Current Time. “I’m not scared at all. I have faith in our president and in our people,” said an elderly lady. Others spoke of a “provocation” against the state or called Prigozhin, following Putin, a “traitor”.

In the southern Rostov, briefly occupied by Wagner, there was a completely different atmosphere on Saturday. Video footage showed how Prigozhin’s men were received with enthusiasm by civilians. Applause erupted, residents climbed onto the rolled-in tanks for photo shoots, or shook hands with the mercenaries to thank them for their work in Ukraine. “I have never been photographed that much in my life,” joked one of the mercenaries on a local Telegram channel.

There were more critical voices on the (more anonymous) internet. Not only among Russia’s forty million Telegram users – one of the few messaging services not yet blocked – but also on government-controlled media outlets. Like the popular news service Yandex Dzen, where laughter, cynical and even hopeful comments were heard about a possible encounter between the mercenary boss and Putin. “People wrote that they hoped Prigozhin would beat Putin. I was surprised to see that so many people there apparently want to get rid of him,” an anonymous Muscovite told Sunday NRC.

Summer dresses

“Did you take in enough water? Civil war could break out overnight,” said Zhanbayev, a 51-year-old taxi driver, as he made his way through the streets of downtown on Saturday evening. Despite the relative calm, there is movement everywhere. On the central Petrovka Street, girls who graduated from school in summer dresses and balloons in their hands pass armed young men in blue (police) and green (army) uniforms.

Zhanbayev snorts in contempt. “Look at those boys. They proudly parade with their guns, but when Wagner appears here later, they will flee. Mark my words.”

The 51-year-old Kyrgyz secretly hopes that Prigozhin will succeed in his advance, and not just to break the political deadlock in the country. “He is coming here with 25,000 men to teach Shoigu and Gerasimov a lesson. Finally something happens. And of course they don’t all drive around on tanks, so I will be able to make some money with it”, he grins.

Tank Division

Meanwhile, Russian propagandists are working overtime to interpret the events. On his evening show, Vladimir Solovyov called for Russian security services to be strengthened to deal with domestic threats. “The Russian Guard [een door Poetin in 2016 opgerichte elite-eenheid] cannot perform its duties without heavy equipment. There needs to be a tank division, decent air defenses and much more so they don’t just have to walk around with pistols and machine guns.” growled a visibly frustrated one Solovyov.

Calm as Russians may seem outwardly, beneath the surface there is indeed confusion about the situation in the country, which has suddenly turned out to be a lot more unstable than the media make out. Moscow’s airports saw the weekend black with people, the prices of airline tickets rose to great heights, and many frightened Russians also left the city by car. And the fact that Muscovites suddenly received a day off from their mayor on Monday “because of the difficult situation” certainly led to a lot of confusion and questions among employers.

Although the Kremlin announced late Saturday evening that Prigozhin will be exiled to Belarus, a new outburst seems inevitable. “The final for Russia is still a long way off,” wrote Russian opposition politician Lev Schlosberg from Pskov, labeled a “foreign agent.” on Twitter. “Prigozhin and Putin are predators of the same blood. They may be willing to kill each other in combat, but until the last moment they will be connected by their communicating blood vessels.”

Prigozhin himself could not be reached for comment on Sunday reported his press service to news site RTVI. “He greets everyone and will answer questions when he has a decent connection again.”