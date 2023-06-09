In celebration of Devolver Direct, Devolver Digital has released a new trailer Of Sludge Life 2with which he unveiled the release date: June 27, 2023. The game will initially launch on PC, and then also on consoles.

At the same time, a demo of the game was also launched on Steam, which can be downloaded from Sludge Life 2 official page.

Developed by Terri Vellmann, Sludge Life 2 sees the player once again take on the role of the writer Ghost, to go in search of his friend Big Mud, the frog rapper superstar his friend, who disappeared after a decidedly over the top party.

It’s a good excuse to go around the surreal city of Ciggy City and draw some drawings on the walls, as well as find out what’s cooking for the unsuspecting citizens.

For more information, read our test of Sludge Life 2, in which we wrote:

The demo of Sludge Life 2, being essentially the finished game with time limits and some refinements still to be done, allowed us to get a very precise idea of ​​the game and what awaits us in the final version. If the first one intrigued you, you will surely be interested in this one, which is built around the same vision. Be that as it may, we will see with the review whether or not it is worth returning to take on the role of Ghost to go in search of Big Mud.