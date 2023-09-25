The controversial cyber attack on the KNVB may continue. Experts accuse the football association of ‘ignorance and slow action’. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), the supervisory authority in the field of personal data, is currently in discussions with the football association about the sensitive issue, a spokesperson said. It is unclear whether it will lead to sanctions. An authority from the security world believes that a fine is appropriate in any case.

