AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/01/2023 – 7:37 pm

Share



The United Nations expressed concern on Thursday at the slowdown in Ukraine’s grain exports across the Black Sea, citing the “ghost of food inflation”.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed a crucial agreement for the world’s grain supply, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The agreement was extended in May by two months, until July 17.

“We are concerned about the continued slowdown in the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, mainly observed in April and May,” said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

“In May, 33 ships left Ukrainian ports, less than half of April. Only three departed from Youjne/Pivdenny port, one of three covered by the Initiative,” he noted. A total of 1.3 million tonnes of cereals were exported in May, “less than half of the previous month”.

While ship movements and inspections will be done by consensus among all parties in an Istanbul-based joint coordination center, Dujarric highlighted Russia’s role in the slowdown.

Russia “informed about its decision to limit registrations in the port of Yuzhny/Pivdennyi as long as there is no export of ammonia”. Moscow demands, in particular, the resumption of operation of the Togliatti-Odessa gas pipeline for the supply of ammonia, a chemical compound essential for mineral fertilizers.

“This is a serious situation. We have to move forward. The global pockets of hunger are increasing and the ghost of food inflation and market volatility hangs over all countries”, said Dujarric.

According to data from the Joint Coordination Center, more than 30 million tons of Ukrainian cereals have been exported to date under the July 2022 agreement, which allowed to alleviate the food crisis caused by the war.

Russia denounces obstacles to the application of a second agreement that it signed on the same day with the UN to allow the export of its food products and fertilizers.























