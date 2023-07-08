The US Labor Department said in a jobs report that the world’s largest economy created the fewest jobs in June in two and a half years.

The report also showed that the number of jobs created in April and May was 110,000 fewer than previously reported.

And the yen jumped 1.33 percent against the dollar to 142.15 yen against the dollar, its highest level in two weeks against the US currency, as the increase in the US benchmark ten-year Treasury bonds by more than four percent fueled fears that Japan might intervene in the currency exchange markets, according to the report. Joe Manimbo is a senior market analyst.

Strong economic data on the US economy sent short-term US Treasury yields to their highest level since 2007, reflecting expectations that the central bank may raise interest rates by 25 basis points on July 26 at the close of a two-day monetary policy meeting.

Japanese Labor Ministry data showed that regular wages posted their biggest annual increase in May since early 1995, boosting investor expectations that the Bank of Japan will adjust monetary easing policy sooner rather than later.

The dollar index fell 0.815 percent to 102.240, while the euro rose 0.76 percent to $1.0969 per euro.

The Australian dollar rose 0.8% to 0.6681 per dollar, but was still under pressure from weak economic data from China and the lack of risk appetite in the previous sessions.

The yuan in transactions outside China fell 0.4 percent to 7.2257 against the dollar.