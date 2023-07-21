huh? Why should the slowest MX-5 also be the most expensive and vice versa? Simple: speed doesn’t matter, dude.

Prepare yourself to hear it: YOU too drive a boring car. A purchase that has been built up through all kinds of compromises, limitations and sensible choices. And yes, even if you have one nicer ones car, you still have one boring car. In many cases, the expensive cars just get sportier, louder, faster and more eye-catching. Sounds exciting, but actually that is also very boring.

A 911 GT3 RS is boring: it’s the default choice for ‘Ring Knights. A Ferrari is boring: it’s the default choice for anyone with money. No, you need a car that doesn’t take life so seriously. One that takes you back to the past, without having to drive a classic (with all the associated disadvantages).

Mitsuoka Himto

You have to have something that very few are made of. If possible, something that takes you back to your childhood. Just something that makes you happy, not something that tries to impress with a slightly larger carbon spoiler lip and an inch larger navigation screen. In short, the Mitsuoka Himto is the car you must have. The model has been in production for a while, which is the version for the new model year.

The Mitsuoka looks like a British sports car. A kind of love child between a Morgan and classic Jaguar. There’s also a touch of Wiesmann, a brand that’s also a driving hat-tick to British sports cars of yesteryear. The basis is a Mazda MX-5 of the ND generation. The Mitsuoka Himko is a bit bigger. Especially in length. It is 4.58 meters, 66 centimeters (!) longer than the MX-5. The Japanese retro roadster is also 1 centimeter wider.

More gear and shades!

There is also a new grille, new new badges and you get a richer standard equipment. Buttock heating, cruise control, navigation and a CD player are standard. The latter is also nice and retro. There is also good news in terms of colors, you can choose from 7 shades.

New for this year are White Pearl and Passion Red. You can also choose from Chiffon Ivory, Sunshine Orange, French Mint, Jet Black and Solid Grey. You shouldn’t choose the last two: life is boring enough on the road.

Slowest MX-5

In terms of powertrain, there is only one choice: the 1.5 four-cylinder with 131 hp. This is always linked to the six-speed automatic transmission. This makes it very possible that the most expensive Mazda MX-5 is also the slowest. That doesn’t matter, this way you can drive full throttle anytime and anywhere without the letterbox overflowing with fines.

We say ‘most expensive MX-5’, but how expensive is this Mitsuoka Himko? Well, they really want (converted) 43,500 euros for it. Significantly more than the most expensive 2.0 should cost in Japan. But yes, then you have a considerably more original car.

This article Slowest MX-5 is also the most expensive MX-5 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Slowest #MX5 #expensive #MX5