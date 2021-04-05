NEW YORK (Reuters) – Net foreign flows to equity funds and debt instruments in emerging markets slowed in March, to record their weakest levels in nearly a year under the weight of high US bond yields, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

Net inflows reached $ 10.1 billion in March, their lowest monthly figure since April 2020, and compared to net flows of $ 23.4 billion in February, the latest figure is lower than initial estimates.

China attracted nearly 90 percent of net inflows last month, with $ 3.8 billion in equities and $ 5 billion in Chinese debt instruments. Excluding China, emerging market equities attracted $ 0.2 billion, and debt instruments attracted $ 1.2 billion.

The institute said: The uncertainty surrounding the conditions in Turkey after the sudden dismissal of the central bank governor last month, was one of the main factors that curbed the appetite for emerging market assets.